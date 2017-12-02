BBC Sport - Rugby League World Cup 2017: Australia's Boyd Cordner scores opening try against England in final

Cordner try gives Australia the lead

Boyd Cordner scores the opening try of the Rugby League World Cup final to put Australia in front against England.

