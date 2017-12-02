BBC Sport - Rugby League World Cup 2017: Australia's Boyd Cordner scores opening try against England in final
Cordner try gives Australia the lead
- From the section Rugby League
Boyd Cordner scores the opening try of the Rugby League World Cup final to put Australia in front against England.
