Rugby League World Cup: Australia edge out England to retain trophy

Rugby League World Cup final Australia (6) 6 Tries: Cordner Goal: Smith England (0) 0

Australia edged out England in a tight and nervy Rugby League World Cup final to retain the trophy at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

England produced a dogged and resilient performance in their first final for 22 years, but the Kangaroos held on to win an 11th world title.

Boyd Cordner smashed through for the only try of the game as England restricted Australia to six points.

They had chances of their own, but could not breach the hosts' defence.

The tightest of margins

England were forced to soak up wave after wave of Australian attacks in the first half as the Kangaroos built relentless pressure, completing 23 of 25 sets before the break.

Only a five-minute spell of indiscipline cost Wayne Bennett's side, a high tackle from Luke Gale starting a spell in which Australia enjoyed four straight sets.

Kallum Watkins fumbled a Cooper Cronk kick over his own line and Ryan Hall caught another as England were forced into back-to-back in-goal dropouts, before James Roby was pulled up for another penalty.

From there, Australia made them pay. Aaron Woods drew in several tacklers but managed to get an offload away and the Kangaroos capitalised as back-rower Cordner hit the line at speed to crash over for the opener.

Michael Morgan thought he had added to Australia's lead after the interval after Josh Dugan caught Gale's cross-field kick beyond his own touchline and broke clear to set the field position, before Jordan McLean put Morgan over.

But referee Gerard Sutton called it back for an obstruction by Cameron Smith, and from then on England looked the more likely to cross.

Jermaine McGillvary was superb on England's right but the dangerous Huddersfield winger could not find the gaps to add to his seven tries in the tournament.

The chance of the match for England fell to Watkins after the centre did superbly break the Australia line and looked to be in the clear, only to be felled by a last-ditch Dugan tap-tackle.

England upset odds despite defeat

Sam Burgess captained England in Sean O'Loughlin's absence

England assistant coach Denis Betts said in the build-up to the game that "nobody ever remembers the losers" - but the man who captained the team in their last World Cup final defeat may change his mind after a mammoth effort.

The bookmakers had the Kangaroos as overwhelming 1-7 favourites, but there was certainly not that margin between the teams as England produced a solid defensively display and Australia looked to be out on their feet come the final whistle.

Many did not expect England to reach this stage - pre-tournament the final was being billed as a fourth successive showdown between Australia and New Zealand.

The Kiwis' shock quarter-final exit to Fiji came after they had already been beaten in the group stage by Tonga, with England knowing then that there would be no repeat of the semi-final heartbreak they suffered at the hands of New Zealand in 2013, when Shaun Johnson scored a sensational last-minute try to send his side through.

England certainly faced a more bruising route to the final than their Australian hosts, who only conceded three tries all tournament, but there was no sign here that the narrow semi-final win over Tonga had taken anything out of Bennett's team.

Gareth Widdop caused problems as he joined the line from full-back, as well as reading Australia's kicking game and positioning himself superbly in defence, while captain Sam Burgess, along with James Graham, led a ferocious forward pack in the absence of experienced skipper Sean O'Loughlin.

It may have been a different story had England's execution been better at key moments, McGillvary spilling in a good position in the first half and Gale's pass behind John Bateman in the second, but this was far closer than anybody expected England to come.

More to follow.