Rugby League World Cup: Australia women beat New Zealand 23-16 to retain trophy
|Women's Rugby League World Cup final
|Australia (12) 23
|Tries: Kelly 2, Moran, Walton Goals: Moran 3 Drop goals: Moran
|New Zealand (10) 16
|Tries: Hireme 2, McGregor Goals: Nati 2
Australia's women retained the Rugby League World Cup with a 23-16 victory over New Zealand in the final.
Isabelle Kelly scored twice for the Jillaroos, with Caitlin Moran and Elianna Walton adding further tries for the hosts in Brisbane on Saturday.
Honey Hireme had crossed twice for New Zealand, who trailed 12-10 at the break, before Raecene McGregor scored late in the second half.
But Moran added a drop goal to put the final beyond the Kiwis' reach.
The women's final preceded the men's, where England will be seeking to pull off a shock against Australia. You can follow the action live here.