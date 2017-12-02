England v New Zealand: 2018 autumn Test series to be shown live on the BBC

England were beaten 6-0 by Australia in the World Cup final in Brisbane on Saturday

England's three-match autumn Test series against New Zealand in 2018 will be shown live on the BBC.

England lost 6-0 to Australia in Saturday's World Cup final, their first appearance in the final in 22 years.

Hull's Kcom Stadium will host the opening match against the Kiwis, ranked second in the world, on 27 October.

The second Test is at Liverpool's Anfield on 3 November before the series finale at Leeds United's Elland Road on 11 November.

All the matches will be live on BBC TV, radio and the BBC Sport website.

Barbara Slater, director of BBC Sport said: "On the day that BBC Sport brought England v Australia in the Rugby League World Cup final live to fans, we are delighted to continue our dedication to the sport with this new deal.

"The series will bring world class rugby league action to UK soil with the BBC delivering unrivalled coverage, live and free to air across our TV, radio and online streaming services."

Rugby Football League chief executive, Nigel Wood, added: "The 2018 autumn international series between England and New Zealand promises to be a fantastic contest between two of the top sides in the world.

"We are delighted to have agreed a deal with the BBC to show all three England v New Zealand games and to continue what is a fantastic relationship, moving towards the 2021 Rugby League World Cup in England at which the BBC will make every single game available to watch across their channels."