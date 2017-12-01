Kato Ottio: Widnes sign Papua New Guinea second-row from Canberra Raiders

Kato Ottio (centre) played for Papua New Guinea in their quarter-final defeat by England at the 2017 Rugby League World Cup

Widnes have signed Papua New Guinea second-row Kato Ottio from National Rugby League side Canberra Raiders.

The 23-year-old, who played for his country at the 2017 Rugby League World Cup, joins subject to visa approval.

"Kato is a fantastic signing, who we are delighted to welcome to Widnes," head coach Denis Betts told the club's official website.

"He is a big outside back with World Cup experience. I am excited by the quality that he will add to our edges."