BBC Sport - Rugby League World Cup: Steve Nash reflects on 1972 win for Great Britain
'It's been far too long. Let's beat the Aussies again'
- From the section Rugby League
Steve Nash remembers the 1972 Rugby League World Cup final when Great Britain beat Australia, and urges England to repeat the feat in Saturday's final.
Watch live coverage of Australia v England in the Rugby League World Cup final on Saturday, 2 December from 09:00 GMT on BBC One.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired