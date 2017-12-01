BBC Sport - Rugby League World Cup: Steve Nash reflects on 1972 win for Great Britain

'It's been far too long. Let's beat the Aussies again'

Steve Nash remembers the 1972 Rugby League World Cup final when Great Britain beat Australia, and urges England to repeat the feat in Saturday's final.

Watch live coverage of Australia v England in the Rugby League World Cup final on Saturday, 2 December from 09:00 GMT on BBC One.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

'It's been far too long. Let's beat the Aussies again'

Video

England looking forward to getting on with it - Southgate

Video

Drawing England is very special - Martinez

Video

Shearer remembers beating Tunisia in '98

Video

World Cup moments: Platt's sublime volley

Video

Switzer gets Cowboys back to winning ways with 83-yard stunner

Video

Advent calendar: Was this 2017's most bizarre penalty?

Video

Can England's incredible run end in glory?

Video

'No limit on England expectations'

  • From the section England
Video

He's a lion - Pogba on Zlatan

Video

Chaos & confusion at the 1982 World Cup draw

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun playing and learning

Rugbytots East Berks and South Bucks
Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired