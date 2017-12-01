Ben Nakubuwai: Salford Red Devils sign Fiji international

Ben Nakubuwai has made seven appearances for Fiji

Salford Red Devils have signed Fiji prop Ben Nakubuwai from National Rugby League side Gold Coast Titans.

The 21-year-old has featured in all of Fiji's World Cup fixtures as his country reached the semi-finals of the competition.

Red Devils head coach Ian Watson said Nakubuwai is an "outstanding addition" to the squad.

Watson likened Nakubuwai's skill to legendary former Australia and Fiji forward Petero Civoniceva.

The Red Devils hope Nakubuwai can make his debut as early as January during the club's pre-season schedule, subject to visa arrival.

"He's a great bloke off the field, with an attitude to graft hard for his team-mates on it," Watson told the club's website.

"His potential has been seen in the recent Rugby League World Cup with Fiji. At just 21 years old and seven international appearances under his belt, he will add quality and enthusiasm to an already strong pack of forwards for 2018.

"He is a player in the mould of Petero Civoniceva and it's up to us to help him achieve these high standards that he and the club are striving towards."