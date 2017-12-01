BBC Sport - Rugby League World Cup: Can England's incredible run end in glory?
Can England's incredible run end in glory?
- From the section Rugby League
BBC Sport looks back at how England have reached the 2017 Rugby League World Cup final against Australia.
Watch Australia v England in the Rugby League World Cup final on Saturday, 2 December from 08:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired