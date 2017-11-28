Michael Sio: Wakefield Trinity hooker leaves Super League club

Wakefield Trinity hooker Michael Sio in action against Hull FC
Michael Sio was under contract with Wakefield until the end of the 2018 season

Wakefield Trinity's Samoa international hooker Michael Sio has left the Super League club after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

Sio made 39 appearances for Trinity after joining from Australian side Mackay Cutters in 2015.

The 24-year-old ended last season on loan at Championship club Halifax, but they missed out on promotion through the Qualifiers.

"I will definitely miss the camaraderie within the team," he said.

"I would like to thank the fans for their support, they welcomed me with open arms and even now when I walk around the town they stop me for a chat."

