Rugby League World Cup final quiz: How well do you know the England and Australia players?

Ryan Hall takes on David Klemmer and Michael Morgan
England lost to Australia 18-4 in the opening game of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup
Rugby League World Cup final: England v Australia
Venue: Brisbane Stadium Date: 2 December Kick-off: 09:00 GMT
Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC One, Connected TV, online & the BBC Sport app from 08:30 GMT and listen to live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live.

The trainee jockey. The master of the Rubik's Cube. The man known as "The Accountant".

Saturday sees England meet Australia in the 2017 World Cup final at Brisbane Stadium - the first time England have reached this stage since 1995.

But how well do you know the players involved in 2017? BBC Sport puts your knowledge to the test.

This content will not work on your device, please check Javascript and cookies are enabled or update your browser

