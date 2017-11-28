Rugby League World Cup: England's Chris Heighington in squad for final

England's Chris Heighington (left) faced Australia earlier in the competition

Veteran forward Chris Heighington has been recalled by England for Saturday's World Cup final against Australia.

The 34-year-old, who played in the first two games, takes a spot on the bench as James Roby starts at hooker in place of the injured Josh Hodgson.

Captain Sean O'Loughlin is recovering from a quad injury he suffered in the semi-final but is named in the team.

Australia coach Mal Meninga has named an unchanged squad for the final at Queensland's Suncorp Stadium.

"This is the culmination of a lot of hard work and I am proud of the efforts of the entire squad leading into the World Cup Final," said the Australia legend.

"It has helped significantly to have an unchanged line-up over the quarter final and semi final stages as we look to build into the final.

"This will be an enormous occasion for the game and for these players and I'm sure they will all do their country proud."

Australia's Gerard Sutton will referee the final, which starts at 09:00 GMT, with England's Ben Thaler appointed as video referee.

England last reached the final in 1995 when they were defeated 16-8 by the Kangaroos at Wembley Stadium.

England: G Widdop (St George Illawarra); J McGillvary (Huddersfield), K Watkins (Leeds), J Bateman (Wigan), R Hall (Leeds); K Brown (Warrington), L Gale (Castleford); C Hill (Warrington), J Roby (St Helens), J Graham (Canterbury Bulldogs), S Burgess (South Sydney), E Whitehead (Canberra), S O'Loughlin (Wigan, capt).

Bench: A Walmsley (St Helens), B Currie (Warrington), T Burgess (South Sydney), C Heighington (Cronulla).

