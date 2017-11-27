Rugby League World Cup: Wayne Bennett claim played down by Wade Graham

Bennett took over as England coach in February 2016

Rugby League World Cup final: Australia v England Date: Saturday, 2 December Kick-off: 09:00 GMT

Australia forward Wade Graham says he is "not reading too much" into England coach Wayne Bennett saying his side is "probably not" playing well enough to win Saturday's World Cup final.

England edged Tonga as Australia - who beat Bennett's side in the group stage - thrashed Fiji to set up the final.

"He'd have a plan in place, he certainly knows what he's doing," said lock Graham, 27, of the veteran coach.

"His record speaks for itself. He's the game's most accomplished coach ever."

Bennett is the most successful coach in Australian rugby league history, with seven Grand Final wins.

The 67-year-old is a legend with Brisbane - the city that will host the final - and is back in charge of the Broncos after enjoying unprecedented success in his first spell from 1988 to 2008.

"He'll certainly know how to prepare that team and give themselves the best opportunity to get the result," added Cronulla's Graham.

"There's not much Wayne Bennett hasn't seen, he's been around for so long.

"He brings that experience and that calmness. He knows what it takes to get the job done. He'll be preparing his team to do that."

Australia dismantled Fiji 54-6 in a one-sided semi-final but England were hanging on at the end of their last-four game with Tonga.

Bennett's side were cruising into the final but eventually won 20-18 after the Pacific Islanders produced an incredible late fight back - and had a late try ruled out for a controversial knock on.

England hooker Josh Hodgson will miss the final with a knee ligament injury picked up against Tonga, while captain Sean O'Loughlin is a doubt with a thigh strain.

