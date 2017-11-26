Rugby League World Cup 2017: England's Josh Hodgson to miss final with knee injury

Breaking news

England hooker Josh Hodgson will miss Saturday's World Cup final against Australia with a knee injury.

The 28-year-old sustained the injury in the dramatic 20-18 win over Tonga in the semi-finals of the tournament.

Hodgson had an MRI scan which revealed he may require surgery and is almost certain to miss the start of the NRL season with Canberra Raiders.

"Hodgson will now return to Canberra for a specialist review with a view to operate," said an England spokesman.

More to follow.

