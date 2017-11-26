Rugby League World Cup: England women thrashed by New Zealand in semi-final

New Zealand have won the World Cup in 2000, 2005 and 2008

Rugby League World Cup on the BBC England (4) 4 Tries: Stanley New Zealand (14) 52 Tries: Hireme 3, Murray 2, Feterika, Woodman, Fotu-Moala, Peters, Maumau, Mariu Goals: Nati 4

England's women were thrashed 52-4 by New Zealand in the World Cup semi-finals at the Southern Cross Group Stadium in Sydney, Australia.

Tara-Jane Stanley ran over England's only try in the 21st minute as they trailed 14-4 at half-time, but New Zealand produced a strong second half.

A hat-trick from Honey Hireme and a double from Krystal Murray ensured the margin of victory was so emphatic.

The Kiwi Ferns will face Australia in the final after they beat Canada 58-6.

A slick backline move led to Maitua Feterika running over the opening points of the game in the second minute.

The Kiwis then took control as Shontelle Woodman and Murray scored further tries.

England briefly rallied when Kirsty Moroney's cross-field kick bounced favourably for Stanley to register their first points.

Chris Chapman's team battled through to half-time and were still within touching distance.

However, they were no match for New Zealand in the second half as the Kiwi Ferns - winners of the tournament in 2000, 2005 and 2008 - scored seven further tries.

Winger Hireme was the star performer, crossing the line three times to seal New Zealand's place in the final.

Australia's victory over Canada was equally impressive as they racked up a 42-0 lead in the first half.

Ali Brigginshaw, Steph Hancock and Isabelle Kelly all scored two tries for the hosts and holders. Natasha Smith ran over Canada's only try.

The final takes place in Brisbane on 2 December as part of a double-header with the men's World Cup final.