BBC Sport - Rugby League World Cup: Tonga 18-20 England highlights
Highlights: England reach final despite late Tonga comeback
- From the section Rugby League
England survive a dramatic comeback from Tonga to reach their first World Cup final in 22 years as Jermaine McGillvary, Gareth Widdop and John Bateman help secure a 20-18 victory in Auckland.
MATCH REPORT: Tonga 18-20 England
