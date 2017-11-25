BBC Sport - Rugby League World Cup: Tonga so close to stunning England in semi-final

Tonga so close to stunning England in semi-final

Tonga come close to completing an incredible comeback in the dying seconds in the Rugby League World Cup semi-final against England.

MATCH REPORT: Tonga 18-20 England

You can follow live text reaction and BBC One coverage here

You can follow the fortunes of your favourite team with live match notifications sent straight to your phone or tablet via the BBC Sport app. Line-up, kick-off, score, half-time and full-time options are available for all teams participating at the World Cup.

Available to UK users only.

