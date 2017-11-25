Rugby League World Cup: England beat Tonga 20-18 to set up final with Australia
- From the section Rugby League
|Rugby League World Cup semi-final
|Tonga (0) 18
|Tries: Junior, Havili, Lolohea Goals: Taukeiaho (3)
|England (12) 20
|Tries: McGillvary, Widdop, Bateman Goals: Widdop (4)
England reached a first World Cup final since 1995 as they survived a late Tonga comeback in Auckland to set up a meeting with 10-time winners Australia.
Wayne Bennett's side were leading 20-0 with seven minutes remaining after tries from Jermaine McGillvary, Gareth Widdop and John Bateman.
But Tevita Pangai Junior and Siliva Havili then crashed over at a sold-out Mount Smart Stadium.
And Tuimoala Lolohea added a third to almost clinch it with seconds to go.
England will face the Kangaroos, who thrashed Fiji 54-6 in the other semi-final, in the final in Brisbane next Saturday, 2 December.
More to follow.