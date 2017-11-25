Rugby League World Cup: England beat Tonga 20-18 to set up final with Australia

Jermaine McGillvary crossed for England's opening try

Rugby League World Cup semi-final Tonga (0) 18 Tries: Junior, Havili, Lolohea Goals: Taukeiaho (3) England (12) 20 Tries: McGillvary, Widdop, Bateman Goals: Widdop (4)

England reached a first World Cup final since 1995 as they survived a late Tonga comeback in Auckland to set up a meeting with 10-time winners Australia.

Wayne Bennett's side were leading 20-0 with seven minutes remaining after tries from Jermaine McGillvary, Gareth Widdop and John Bateman.

But Tevita Pangai Junior and Siliva Havili then crashed over at a sold-out Mount Smart Stadium.

And Tuimoala Lolohea added a third to almost clinch it with seconds to go.

England will face the Kangaroos, who thrashed Fiji 54-6 in the other semi-final, in the final in Brisbane next Saturday, 2 December.

