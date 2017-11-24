Women's Rugby League World Cup: England face tough test in semi-final

It was a tough and humbling experience for England in their group game against Cook Islands

Women's Rugby League World Cup semi-final - England v New Zealand Venue: Southern Cross Group Stadium, Sydney, Australia Date: 26 November Kick-off: 02:45 GMT Coverage: Report on the BBC website

England play New Zealand in their World Cup semi-final on Sunday looking to bounce back from their shock defeat by the Cook Islands.

Chris Chapman's team were humbled 22-16 on Wednesday but still managed to qualify from their group.

They will now take on a Kiwi Ferns team who had previously defeated the Cook Islands 76-0 in the group stage.

The unbeaten Australians take on Canada in Sunday's other semi-final - with both matches played in Sydney.

The Jillaroos went into the tournament as reigning champions and hot favourites to retain their title - and like the Australia men's team they have so far swept all before them.

The women's tournament comprises six teams split across two groups, with all the teams playing everybody in their group as well as one intra-group match.

The Jillaroos took on the Canada Ravens in their final group game and thrashed them 88-0.

New Zealand - who won the tournament in 2000, 2005 and 2008 - finished top of their group after wins over Canada, Papua New Guinea and the Cook Islands.

You can follow the fortunes of your favourite team with live match notifications sent straight to your phone or tablet via the BBC Sport app. Line-up, kick-off, score, half-time and full-time options are available for all teams participating at the World Cup.