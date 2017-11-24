BBC Sport - Rugby League World Cup 2017: Australia 54-6 Fiji highlights
Highlights: Australia thrash Fiji to reach World Cup final
- From the section Rugby League
Australia are through to their 14th straight World Cup final after thrashing Fiji 54-6 with wing Valentine Holmes scoring a tournament record six tries in one match.
MATCH REPORT: Australia 54-6 Fiji
