Zach Dockar-Clay: Hull KR release hooker to free up an overseas quota spot

Zach Dockar-Clay
Zach Dockar-Clay scored six tries for Hull KR last season

Hull KR have released Zach Dockar-Clay to free up an overseas quota spot after their promotion to the Super League.

Dockar-Clay, 22, signed an 18-month contract when he arrived in April, but has now agreed to join Townsville Blackhawks for 2018 season.

The hooker struggled to make an impact last season, making 15 of his 19 appearances from the bench.

Hull KR, who beat Widnes to achieve promotion, can now recruit another overseas player for next season.

Super League clubs are only allowed to have five overseas players in their playing squad.

