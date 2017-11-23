Harrison Hansen: Leigh Centurions second-row signs new contract until 2019

Harrison Hansen joined Leigh Centurions at the start of the 2016 season

Leigh Centurions second-row Harrison Hansen has signed a new two-year contract which will keep him at the Championship club until November 2019.

The 32-year-old was voted both players' and coaches' player of the year in 2017 and also passed the milestone of 350 senior appearances during the season.

Leigh lost the Million Pound Game and were relegated from the top flight.

"I'm pleased he decided to stay and join the fight to get us back into Super League," said coach Neil Jukes.

"His efforts last year on and off the field were outstanding, which culminated in him clean-sweeping all the major awards at the end of it."

Hansen joined Leigh at the start of the 2016 season having previously spent time at Wigan and Salford.

"I'm very happy to be staying. There are a lot of new faces and it is a completely different team," Hansen said.

"It's going to be a good year but a tough year. We know how hard it is in the Championship and how hard we will have to work to achieve our ambitions of getting back into Super League."