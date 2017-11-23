Rangi Chase: Widnes Vikings half-back given two-year ban for positive drugs test

Widnes Vikings and former England half-back Rangi Chase has been banned from all sport for two years after testing positive for cocaine.

The 31-year-old was suspended by the Super League club in August after he failed a drugs test following a 36-8 defeat by Wakefield in July.

UK Anti-Doping said Chase had tested positive for benzoyledcgonine - a metabolite of cocaine.

Chase's ban will run until 00:00 BST on 13 July 2019.

