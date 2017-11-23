Rangi Chase: Widnes Vikings half-back given two-year ban for positive drugs test

Breaking news

Widnes Vikings and former England half-back Rangi Chase has been banned from all sport for two years after testing positive for cocaine.

The 31-year-old was suspended by the Super League club in August after he failed a drugs test following a 36-8 defeat by Wakefield in July.

UK Anti-Doping said Chase had tested positive for benzoyledcgonine - a metabolite of cocaine.

Chase's ban will run until 00:00 BST on 13 July 2019.

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

The Ashes

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Indoor bowls

Roll Up Session - Team Bowls
Rugbytots

Rugbytots Thame and Bicester

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired