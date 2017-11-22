Pauli Pauli: Wakefield Trinity sign Australian forward on one-year contract

Pauli Pauli can play either in the middle or back row

Wakefield Trinity have signed forward Pauli Pauli on one-year contract following his release by Australian side Newcastle Knights.

Pauli, 23, joins Wakefield after a broken leg in July meant he was not offered a new deal by Newcastle.

"He is a big strong powerful athlete with a good offloading game," Trinity head coach Chris Chester said.

"I have had nothing but good reports from people in Australia about Pauli both on and off the field."