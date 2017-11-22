Pauli Pauli: Wakefield Trinity sign Australian forward on one-year contract

Pauli Pauli
Pauli Pauli can play either in the middle or back row

Wakefield Trinity have signed forward Pauli Pauli on one-year contract following his release by Australian side Newcastle Knights.

Pauli, 23, joins Wakefield after a broken leg in July meant he was not offered a new deal by Newcastle.

"He is a big strong powerful athlete with a good offloading game," Trinity head coach Chris Chester said.

"I have had nothing but good reports from people in Australia about Pauli both on and off the field."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Korfball being played

Try Korfball!
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired