Rugby League World Cup: England women to take on Cook Islands

England women play the Cook Islands on Wednesday in their final group game at the World Cup and go into it all but certain of reaching the last four.

The Lionesses have one win so far and take on a pointless Cook Islands, who have been heavily defeated in both of their matches.

Wednesday's fixtures also sees Australia play Canada and New Zealand play PNG.

The top two teams in each group go through to Sunday's semi-finals.

The Cook Islands have so far been beaten 58-4 by Australia and then 76-0 by the NZ Ferns - and would need to thrash England by an improbable margin to snatch second place from them.

Chris Chapman's England opened their campaign with a comfortable inter-group 36-8 victory over Papua New Guinea.

But they were thrashed by host nation Australia on Sunday - with the Jillaroos running out 38-0 winners.

And Chapman has made five changes to his starting XIII, with Sarah Dunn, Kayleigh Bulman, Claire Garner, Danika Prim and Chantelle Crowl all coming in.

Jessica Courtman, Charlotte Booth, Kirsty Moroney, Emma Slowe and Beth Sturridge are the players that make way - though Courtman, Sutcliffe and Slowe remain in the 17.

The tournament comprises two groups of three teams - with the top two from each progressing through to the semi-finals, which take place on Sunday. All of these games are played at Cronulla's ground in Sydney, with the final in Brisbane on 2 December as part of a double header with the men's World Cup final.

