Benjamin Jullien: Catalans Dragons sign Warrington Wolves back-rower

Benjamin Jullien played every game for France at the 2017 World Cup

Catalans Dragons have signed France international back-rower Benjamin Jullien from Warrington Wolves for an undisclosed fee.

Jullien, 22, was part of the France squad at the 2017 World Cup and played in all three games before their group stage exit.

He scored three tries in 23 games for Warrington last season, and played one game on dual registration for Rochdale.

"I'm happy that the clubs have reached an agreement," Jullien said.

"I'm grateful for everything Warrington have done for me but I wanted to come back to France to be close to my family."

Dragons head-coach Steve McNamara said: "Benjamin is exactly the type of player and person that the future of our club will be built on."