Rugby League World Cup: England player spots Kevin Brown knockout on social media

Kevin Brown received treatment after his collision but no replays were available at the time inside the stadium

England v Tonga, World Cup semi-final Date: Saturday, 25 November, 05:00 GMT. Venue: Mount Smart Stadium, Auckland Coverage: BBC Two from 04:30, BBC Radio 5 live and live text commentary on BBC Sport.

An England player using social media saw a replay of Kevin Brown's concussion that led to the stand-off's withdrawal at half-time in England's World Cup win over Papua New Guinea.

Brown, 33, convinced the doctors he was fine to continue after striking his head on the shoulder of a PNG opponent.

"There was no replay board in the stadium," said England coach Wayne Bennett said. "It wasn't working.

"The doctor who went on the field didn't see the incident."

But close to half-time in England's 36-6 win the unnamed player, who was not in the matchday squad of 17, spotted the incident.

"Kevin had assured the doctor he was fine," added Bennett. "He had no major symptoms that suggested he'd been knocked out.

"Nearing half-time, one of our players who was not playing was on social media and up came a replay of the incident. He brought it in and showed the doctor and the doctor realised that it was a category one.

"The last thing Kevin wanted to do was come off but when you saw the replay you could see he was knocked out, it looked bad enough."

Bennett outlined that Brown's player welfare had been taken into account after initial assessment by the medical staff, while availability for the Tonga game will be reviewed in conjunction with the relevant tests and protocol.

"I don't think he'll be doubtful," he said. "It will be up to the league. He's got to go through a whole load of procedures now, concussion tests and, if he passes them, he'll be fine.

"I don't know his history. I just know today he was totally coherent in the changing room and totally adamant that he was going back on.

"His head was clear, he knew where he was and what was going on. But, once the doctor said it was category one and he didn't want him to go back on the field, I told Kevin he wasn't going back."

The good, bad and the ugly

Bennett described England's World Cup quarter-final display in Melbourne as the "good, the bad and the ugly" and said they must improve before next Saturday's match in Auckland.

England were scratchy in victory despite a dominant 36-6 scoreline, completing just 56% of their sets and making 20 errors.

"We wanted to be in Auckland next week and we're there," Bennett said.

"There was some really good defence and some nice build-up with some of their plays against PNG, the bad was the lack of discipline with the footy and it was ugly to watch.

"We've done a lot of good things in this tournament so I think we can move on pretty quickly with this. I don't think it's something we're going to carry into Auckland with us.

"Their training attitude is great, they're committed blokes, they train as good as anybody I've coached. We've just got to get the execution part.

Ex-England captain Kevin Sinfield added: "I think we've got enough to beat Tonga by playing like this.

"Key players have stayed injury free, it important to keep them fit if you're to have a good competition.

"If you look at the squad, that is a side capable of winning the World Cup and they know that as well."

Fix-up, look sharp

Jermaine McGillvary has made more metres than any other player at the World Cup

Eight tries including doubles for right-side combination of Jermaine McGillvary and Kallum Watkins were evidence of the cutting edge England possessed in attack - when they got their execution right.

However, Tonga and Australia - England's likely opponents should they make the final - will be a tougher test than the Kumuls and will require a more disciplined performance across the board.

"We're more than happy to get though this quarter-final and into the semi-final but we were a bit scratchy at times," said England captain Sean O'Loughlin.

"There's still a lot to work on. We're really pleased to be progressing in the competition the way we have done."

The England back-field threat from the wingers and full-back was one of the main positives from this game, as it has been throughout the tournament as a whole.

Ryan Hall and McGillvary both continued their prolific form, while full-back Gareth Widdop has been a revelation since being switched from his usual stand-off role following Jonny Lomax's injury.

"We certainly need to fix up a lot of our areas and ball control and completing well and we're not doing that good enough," said Widdop.

"Wherever I get put [half-back or full-back] I'm happy to go out there, try my best and do a job. We'll wait and see what Wayne decides."