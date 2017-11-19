Women's Rugby League World Cup: Biting complaint in England defeat by Australia

The Jillaroos ran in eight unanswered tries against England to win their second game of the World Cup

Rugby League World Cup on the BBC England (0) 0 Australia (24) 38 Tries: Kelly, Davis-Welsh, Ward 2, Baker, Walton, Apps, Moran, Goals: Baker 2, Moran

England lost 38-0 to holders Australia at the Women's Rugby League World Cup in a match in which Lionesses prop Chantelle Crowl made a biting complaint against opposing centre Isabelle Kelly.

The incident came during a first half the Jillaroos dominated, scoring 24 points without reply, and will be reviewed by the judiciary in midweek.

Australia ran in eight tries in total, with Meg Ward scoring twice.

They now top Pool A after two wins, with England second with one victory.

Cook Islands are bottom of England's group and were demolished 76-0 in their cross-pool fixture against Pool B leaders New Zealand in the second of Sunday's triple header in Sydney.

Canada beat Papua New Guinea 22-8 in the day's final game to record their first victory and boost their hopes of a semi-final spot.

Two teams qualify for the semi-finals from each of the two three-team pools.

Controversy, but Jillaroos dominant

Chantelle Crowl (wearing 15), claimed to have been bitten on the forearm

There have been two biting allegations in the men's tournament - one of which involved England's Jermaine McGillvary - but both were later found not guilty following a hearing and review by the judiciary.

Crowl, who claimed to have been bitten on the forearm in the tackle, was quick to inform the referee Todd Smith of her complaint, and evidence was taken before the incident was placed on report.

If found guilty, Kelly could miss the rest of the tournament.

It came at the end of a half in which England had been on the back foot throughout, and had centre Amy Hardcastle forced off with an ankle injury.

Slick hands put Kelly in on the left, while Nakia Davis-Welsh finished off a flowing, long-range try before Ward got her first.

Chelsea Baker capitalised on sloppy play to hack on for the fourth score of the half, before Elianna Walton brushed the England defence aside to cross.

Further tries by Kezie Apps, Caitlin Moran and Ward added an unflattering look to the scoreline for the Lionesses.

What next for England?

England complete their group stage campaign against the winless Cook Islands on Wednesday in another Sydney triple-header.

Australia play Canada, while New Zealand take on Papua New Guinea.

