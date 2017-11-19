BBC Sport - Rugby League World Cup 2017: England 36-6 Papua New Guinea highlights
Highlights: England reach World Cup semi-final
Watch highlights as England progress to the semi-finals of the Rugby League World Cup with a 36-6 win against Papua New Guinea.
MATCH REPORT: England 36-6 Papua New Guinea
You can follow the Rugby League World Cup across the BBC - details here.
