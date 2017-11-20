BBC Sport - Rugby League World Cup shuffle: A psychic croc an early start and emotional Fijians.

Psychic croc and emotional Fijians - Rugby League World Cup best moments

Watch the best bits from the quarter-finals of the Rugby League World Cup including Burt the psychic crocodile, an early wake-up call and emotional Fijians.

You can follow the Rugby League World Cup across the BBC - details here.

You can follow the fortunes of your favourite team with live match notifications sent straight to your phone or tablet via the BBC Sport app. Line-up, kick-off, score, half-time and full-time options are available for all teams participating at the World Cup.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Psychic croc and emotional Fijians - Rugby League World Cup best moments

Video

'That's an unbelievable point' - Dimitrov wins ATP Finals

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Hammers are completely torn apart - Jenas

Video

Moyes 'didn't enjoy' Hammers performance

Video

Everton speculation 'not a problem' for Silva

  • From the section Watford
Video

Highlights: England reach World Cup semi-final

Video

An incredibly emotional moment at Murrayfield

Video

England score four tries in win against Australia

Video

I would stop playing if title win wasn't possible - Pogba

Video

Spurs have to win a trophy soon - Shearer

Video

Frampton admits he was tested by 'hard man' Garcia

  • From the section Boxing
Video

GB win first Bobsleigh World Cup medal since 2013

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Skills for Life

Tumble Tots Eastbourne
Co-ordination Time

Tumble Tots Loughborough

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired