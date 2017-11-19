BBC Sport - Rugby League World Cup 2017: England extend lead with Currie try
England extend lead with well-worked Currie try
- From the section Rugby League
England extend their lead as Ben Currie completes a well-worked team move against Papua New Guinea in the Rugby League World Cup quarter-final.
You can follow live text and BBC Two coverage here
You can follow the fortunes of your favourite team with live match notifications sent straight to your phone or tablet via the BBC Sport app. Line-up, kick-off, score, half-time and full-time options are available for all teams participating at the World Cup.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired