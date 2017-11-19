England extend their lead as Ben Currie completes a well-worked team move against Papua New Guinea in the Rugby League World Cup quarter-final.

You can follow live text and BBC Two coverage here

You can follow the fortunes of your favourite team with live match notifications sent straight to your phone or tablet via the BBC Sport app. Line-up, kick-off, score, half-time and full-time options are available for all teams participating at the World Cup.

Available to UK users only.