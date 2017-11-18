BBC Sport - Rugby League World Cup 2017: Fiji's Kevin Naiqama's emotional interview
Fiji captain's emotional interview after New Zealand win
- From the section Rugby League
Fiji captain Kevin Naiqama breaks down in tears following his team's historic 4-2 win over New Zealand in the 2017 Rugby League World Cup quarter-finals.
WATCH MORE: Fiji beat New Zealand in huge World Cup upset
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired