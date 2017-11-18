BBC Sport - Rugby League World Cup 2017: Fiji's Kevin Naiqama's emotional interview

Fiji captain's emotional interview after New Zealand win

Fiji captain Kevin Naiqama breaks down in tears following his team's historic 4-2 win over New Zealand in the 2017 Rugby League World Cup quarter-finals.

WATCH MORE: Fiji beat New Zealand in huge World Cup upset

Available to UK users only.

