BBC Sport - Rugby League World Cup 2017: Tonga 24-22 Lebanon highlights
Highlights: Tonga 24-22 Lebanon
- From the section Rugby League
Tonga narrowly beat Lebanon 24-22 in Christchurch to reach the semi-finals of the Rugby League World Cup.
MATCH REPORT: Tonga 24-22 Lebanon
You can follow the World Cup across the BBC - details here.
You can follow the fortunes of your favourite team with live match notifications sent straight to your phone or tablet via the BBC Sport app. Line-up, kick-off, score, half-time and full-time options are available for all teams participating at the World Cup.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired