BBC Sport - Rugby League World Cup 2017: New Zealand 2-4 Fiji highlights

Fiji beat New Zealand in huge World Cup upset

Fiji are through to the World Cup semi-finals after upsetting the odds and beating New Zealand in Wellington.

MATCH REPORT: New Zealand 2-4 Fiji

