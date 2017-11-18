Rugby League World Cup: England expect bruising match against PNG

Big hits and meaty tackles - England can expect more of the same when they meet Papua New Guinea on Sunday

Rugby League World Cup: England v Papua New Guinea Venues: Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne Date: Sunday, 18 November Time: 05:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two, Radio 5 live and online, with live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

England can expect a brutal match when they play Papua New Guinea in their World Cup quarter-final on Sunday, assistant coach Denis Betts says.

Papua New Guinea won their three group games, scoring 128 points, but play for the first time outside Port Moresby.

The winners of the contest will face Tonga, and Betts said: "They're going to be physical. That's the PNG way.

"They've got that emotion in them where they get off their line and just want to belt people."

Papua New Guinea put in three brutal performances as they swept aside Wales, Ireland and the United States to finish top of Group C, but Betts added: "We're not backwards in coming forward ourselves.

"We've got some big boys and a pretty physical group. They train to be physical.

"We knew what was coming right from the mid-season Test against Samoa. We understand now what the Polynesians and Islander boys are going to bring.

"It's good that we're getting into that mix now because over the next couple of weeks, that's what we're going to have to run into."

Tonga defeated Lebanon 24-22 on Saturday to book the first berth in the Auckland semi-final. Fiji then went on to defeat New Zealand 4-2 on a compelling day of quarter-final rugby - and they will meet a formidable Australia in the other semi-final.

Now is the time for Brown

England have once again selected Huddersfield Giants stand-off Kevin Brown alongside scrum-half Luke Gale, with Gareth Widdop continuing at full-back.

Kevin Brown's organisational skills were evident against France last weekend

Brown came into the side for last week's 36-6 win over France, having not been selected for the matches against Australia and Lebanon.

And Betts is tipping the 33-year-old to make the most of his chance of making a big impression down under.

"He's at that age now where he's seen it all and done it all," added Betts.

"He's been in and out of the side and he's had to fight his way back into form.

"He knows how to play the game at this level. That's the beauty of Kev; he wants to play at this level so badly that he's worked so hard to get there and his game suits this style of play.

Media playback is not supported on this device Why England will beat Papua New Guinea

"His combinations with Luke Gale have been really good; there is good communication going on between them. They can fill in each other's roles - that is something that usually takes a couple of years and they've found it pretty quickly."

England forward Sam Burgess has recovered from knee ligament damage and will face Papua New Guinea.

The 28-year-old was forced off in the first half of the team's tournament-opening 18-4 defeat by Australia.

He was not expected to return before the semi-finals on 24-25 November.

Burgess comes in for Cronulla forward Chris Heighington while winger Jermaine McGillvary has recovered from an ankle injury to make the starting line-up.

Roared on by the PM?

No, not Theresa May, who has arguably got more pressing issues than England's quarter-final tie, but Papua New Guinea's team are hopeful that their prime minister Peter O'Neill will be in the crowd at Melbourne's Rectangular Stadium.

Papua New Guinea have played in front of partisan and passionate fans so far - but Sunday's match takes place in Melbourne

Papua New Guinea is the only country in the world where rugby league is the national sport - a subject discussed in Dave Woods' feature on the Kumuls last week.

"A lot of the very important people up there are making their way down here and I wouldn't be surprised if the prime minister comes to watch us," said head coach Michael Marum.

"If he turns up, it will be a big boost for us. But if they're not here with us in Melbourne, they will all be tuning in and watching us live on TV back at home.

"We're representing a country of over eight million. Everyone stops and supports the team."

England: Widdop; McGillvary, Watkins, Bateman, Hall; Brown, Gale; Hill, Hodgson, Graham, S Burgess, Whitehead, O'Loughlin (capt). Interchange: Walmsley, T Burgess, Currie, Roby.

Papua New Guinea: Mead (capt); Olam, Ottio, Macdonald, Lo; A Boas, W Boas; Meninga, Segeyaro, Page, Martin, Minoga, Aiton. Interchange: Baptiste, Amean, Albert, Griffin.

