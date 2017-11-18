Rugby League World Cup: Fiji defeat New Zealand 4-2 in thrilling quarter-final

Fiji were creative, courageous and with a little more cutting edge might have won by a bigger margin

Rugby League World Cup quarter-final New Zealand: (0) 2 Goals: Johnson Fiji: (2) 4 Goals: Koroisau, Milne

Fiji will play Australia in the semi-finals of the Rugby League World Cup after winning a tense and scrappy match against New Zealand in Wellington.

Fiji dominated the opening half but only had two points from a Apisai Koroisau penalty at the break.

Shaun Johnson levelled before Taane Milne scored the decisive points with another penalty after 62 minutes.

It was a shock result but a deserved one in what was only the second try-less match in World Cup history.

Earlier, Tonga survived a major scare to beat Lebanon 24-22 in a thrilling match in Christchurch.

Punching through the glass ceiling

Australia, New Zealand and England are the three established tier one teams in rugby league - but there is growing evidence during this tournament that the number of competitive nations is on the rise.

Tonga defeated the Kiwis is a stunning match in Hamilton last weekend and now Fiji have pulled off another huge shock.

Fiji have always had talented players and favoured an attractive brand of football - hence they have reached the past three World Cup semi-finals.

But defeating the Kiwis in Wellington is an outstanding achievement on another level, and one that was fully deserved after an absorbing if scrappy match.

Fiji were particularly dominant in the opening 40 minutes - 62% possession, 934m against 575m from New Zealand - but perhaps lacked a little composure and execution close to the opposition line.

Offloading and jinking mazy runs allied to some thunderous tackling and an incredible commitment was enough to see them home but they will have to find another level against the imperious Kangaroos in Brisbane next weekend.

