BBC Sport - Rugby League World Cup 2017: Why England will beat Papua New Guinea
Why England will beat Papua New Guinea
- From the section Rugby League
Former New Zealand player and BBC pundit Robbie Hunter-Paul gives three reasons why he thinks England will beat Papua New Guinea in Sunday's World Cup quarter-final.
WATCH MORE: Highlights: England 36-6 France
You can follow the World Cup across the BBC - details here.
You can follow the fortunes of your favourite team with live match notifications sent straight to your phone or tablet via the BBC Sport app. Line-up, kick-off, score, half-time and full-time options are available for all teams participating at the World Cup.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired