BBC Sport - Rugby League World Cup 2017: Why England will beat Papua New Guinea

Why England will beat Papua New Guinea

Former New Zealand player and BBC pundit Robbie Hunter-Paul gives three reasons why he thinks England will beat Papua New Guinea in Sunday's World Cup quarter-final.

WATCH MORE: Highlights: England 36-6 France

You can follow the World Cup across the BBC - details here.

You can follow the fortunes of your favourite team with live match notifications sent straight to your phone or tablet via the BBC Sport app. Line-up, kick-off, score, half-time and full-time options are available for all teams participating at the World Cup.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Why England will beat Papua New Guinea

Video

Watch: Former Afoty winner Kanu stuns Chelsea

  • From the section African
Video

End of an era as Coleman leaves Wales

  • From the section Wales
Video

Newcastle to beat Man Utd 10-0 - Will Ferrell

Audio

Inside the Gabbatoir

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Ludicrous 'helmet catch' completes hat-trick

Video

‘What are you doing here?’ Froome strays on to Rosberg’s patch

Video

Highlights: Ruthless Australia through to semi-final

Video

Sunderland would be better off in League One – Jenas

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Wiggins shaping up for his rowing debut

  • From the section Rowing
Video

Five best shots: Goffin thrashes Thiem

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Man City playing cosmic football - Noel Gallagher

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired