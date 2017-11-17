BBC Sport - Rugby League World Cup 2017: Australia 46-0 Samoa highlights
Highlights: Ruthless Australia through to semi-final
- From the section Rugby League
Valentine Holmes scores a record five tries as holders Australia thrash Samoa to book their place in the World Cup semi-final.
MATCH REPORT: Australia 46-0 Samoa
You can follow the World Cup across the BBC - details here.
You can follow the fortunes of your favourite team with live match notifications sent straight to your phone or tablet via the BBC Sport app. Line-up, kick-off, score, half-time and full-time options are available for all teams participating at the World Cup.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired