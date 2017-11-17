Krisnan Inu: Widnes Vikings sign New Zealand outside back from Catalans

Krisnan Inu has also represented NRL sides Parramatta Eels, New Zealand Warriors and Canterbury Bulldogs

Widnes Vikings have signed outside back Krisnan Inu from Catalans Dragons on a two-year contract.

Inu scored 14 tries in 46 appearances for Catalans after a spell in rugby union with Stade Francais.

The 30-year-old was a member of New Zealand's 2008 World Cup-winning squad and also represented the Kiwis in the 2013 tournament.

"I'm very excited to be playing for Widnes Vikings in the Super League next season," Inu said.

"I know from experience that Widnes Vikings are a tough team to play against and have great supporters, so I am pleased to be joining the team."

Widnes head coach Denis Betts said: "Krisnan has exceptional playing abilities and understands the English game well. He will bring real quality to our edges and I am excited about the impact that he can make on the field."

The Vikings retained their Super League status by finishing second in the Qualifiers, while Catalans remained in the top flight by beating Leigh in the 'Million Pound Game'.