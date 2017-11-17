Jack Littlejohn: Salford Red Devils sign half-back from Wests Tigers

Jack Littlejohn
Jack Littlejohn made 16 appearances for Wests Tigers

Salford Red Devils have signed Australian half-back Jack Littlejohn from National Rugby League (NRL) side Wests Tigers for the next two seasons.

The 26-year-old made his NRL debut with Manly Sea Eagles in 2014 and has spent the last two seasons with the Tigers.

"I was extremely impressed with Jack's attitude when we spoke to him," chief executive Ian Blease said.

"We have been on the lookout for a quality replacement for Michael Dobson and believe we have found him."

Dobson, 31, left the Red Devils to return home to Australia after 10 seasons playing in the northern hemisphere.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun playing and learning

Rugbytots East Berks and South Bucks
Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired