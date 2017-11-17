Media playback is not supported on this device Rugby League World Cup 2017: Australia 46-0 Samoa highlights

Rugby League World Cup quarter-final Australia (30) 46 Tries: Holmes 5, Slater, Morgan 2 Goals: Smith 7 Samoa (0)

Valentine Holmes scored a record five tries as holders Australia ruthlessly dismantled Samoa to book their place in the 2017 World Cup semi-finals.

Five first-half tries, including doubles for Holmes and Michael Morgan and a Billy Slater score, set the platform in hot and sticky Darwin.

Holmes added three more after the break to become the first man to score five tries in the same game at a World Cup.

Samoa were kept scoreless, the Kangaroos' second shut-out in a row.

Australia play the winner of the New Zealand v Fiji quarter-final, in the last four in Brisbane next Friday.

Five-try record breaker

Valentine Holmes had only scored one hat-trick at club level before his international quintuple

Cronulla and Queensland winger Holmes has been a revelation for club, state and country in try-scoring terms, with four in two games at State of Origin level and now eight tries in nine Tests for the Kangaroos.

He showed a full repertoire of skills in his five-try haul. First gathering in a Josh Dugan tap-back to cross, and his ability to find space in tight areas around the touchline was evident with spectacular, airborne finishes such as for his hat-trick score.

"I am speechless. Some of the players told me at the end but I did not believe them. I am honoured, it is awesome," Holmes said after learning of his record-breaking feat.

"Our main goal was to make sure we completed our sets. We knew it would be hot and sweaty, Cameron Smith did great for us.

"Physically and mentally it was very hard, training in this weather was difficult so we were feeling it and they were too."

Head coach Mal Meninga added: "It was a big night for Val, he put himself in that position. His support play was really good and he got highly involved and deserved it.

"He belongs in the Australian team, he's our best option on the left wing."

Ruthless in attack, and defence

Jordan McLean crashes through a Samoa tackle for a dominant Australia

Meninga's unbeaten Kangaroos laid down another ominous marker that it will be tough to wrest the Paul Barriere Trophy from their grasp.

The former Green and Golds international has utilised the combinations that served him so well in State of Origin as Queensland head coach, with the spine of Billy Slater, Cooper Cronk and skipper Cameron Smith influential in their success.

Forwards David Klemmer, Aaron Woods, Regan Campbell-Gillard and Jordan McLean laid the platform for those key pivots to play in stifling conditions up in the Northern Territories, and helped keep out an experienced Samoa side at the other end of the field.

"The attitude, I'm very happy defensively once again," Meninga continued.

"We had a plan around carrying the ball, implemented it well.

"It was tough out there with the conditions but they hung in there, were mentally strong and maintained their energy and enthusiasm levels."

Samoa coach Matt Parrish was a frustrated figure in the post-match news conference, but saw glimpses of promise from his squad even in such a heavy loss.

"We lacked ball control, and there was inexperience in the spine," Parrish said.

"At the same time, there was a lot of effort, from that we saw that Jerome Luai is going to be some player."

Breaking new ground

Darwin had never staged Test rugby league before this game

The selection of Darwin as a host venue, an area known more for its Australian Rules support than rugby league, was justified by a sell-out crowd of 13,473.

The climate was a challenge for both sides, with players perspiring from the off, but Smith showed his cool with seven conversions from eight and revealed Australia had tweaked their gameplan.

"I've played in similar conditions in pre-season games when we've got to North Queensland, but nothing like this," the Kangaroos skipper said.

"We simplified things, to adjust to the conditions, we tried a few things that we'd been doing that weren't applicable to the conditions.

"We really do a good job of playing direct and playing straight, the forwards were great and the backs followed suit."

Australia: Slater; Gagai, Chambers, Dugan, Holmes; Morgan, Cronk; Woods, Smith, Klemmer, Cordner, Gillett, McGuire

Replacements: Graham, McLean, Campbell-Gillard, Frizell

Samoa: Tonumaipea; Wright, Leutele, Leilua, Lafai; Luai, Roberts; Junior Paulo, Tevaga, Afoa, Papalii, Pritchard, Ah Mau

Replacements: Ese'Ese, Brown, Matagi, Joseph Paulo