Mitch Brown: Warrington Wolves sign winger from Leigh Centurions

Mitch Brown scored eight tries for Leigh Centurions

Warrington Wolves have signed winger Mitch Brown from Championship side Leigh Centurions on a one-year deal.

The 30-year-old began his career with National Rugby League side Cronulla Sharks and also had spells with Wests Tigers and Canterbury Bulldogs.

The Australian joined Leigh midway through the 2016 season and helped them win promotion to Super League.

"Warrington's a power club in the Super League and they have a great team for next year," Brown said.

"They had a good base to start with, have recruited strong and with [new head coach] Steve Price coming over it's a good opportunity."

Brown made a total of 132 appearances in Australia's NRL, scoring 39 tries, and added eight more tries in 26 appearances for Leigh.

"He's an outstanding quality person and will add a lot to the club culture which we are building," Price added.

"He understands the systems which I am implementing here and he knows that there are positions up for grabs in the wing spots and no places are guaranteed as it will all come down to how each performs in pre-season and the friendlies."