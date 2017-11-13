Luke Walsh signs new one-year Catalans Dragons deal for 2018

Luke Walsh scored two tries for Catalans in the 2017 season

Australian half-back Luke Walsh has signed a new one-year contract at Catalans Dragons.

The 30-year-old joined the Dragons for 2017, scoring 204 points in 30 games during his debut season at the Stade Gilbert Brutus.

Walsh, who played in the National Rugby League at Newcastle and Penrith before moving to the northern hemisphere, spent three years at St Helens.

"I'm very pleased to be given the opportunity to stay," Walsh said.

"Steve [McNamara - head coach] has let me play my game and be a leader on and off the field.

"I love it here in Perpignan, it's a great culture, they are great people and it's a great opportunity for me and my family to learn and benefit from it."