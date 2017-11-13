Luke Burgess: Salford re-sign prop forward from Catalans Dragons

Luke Burgess played 70 games in the NRL for South Sydney Rabbitohs and Manly Sea Eagles

Salford Red Devils have re-signed prop Luke Burgess from Catalans Dragons for the 2018 Super League season.

The 30-year-old brother of England players Sam, Tom and George spent the latter half of the 2016 season with the club before joining Catalans for 2017.

"We're delighted to bring Luke back. He's going to be another big signing for us," head coach Ian Watson said.

"I've been keeping tabs on him since he impressed in his spell with us in 2016 and bringing him back is massive."

After beginning his career with Leeds Rhinos, where he won the Super League in 2009, Burgess had spells with National Rugby League (NRL) sides South Sydney Rabbitohs and Manly Sea Eagles.

After returning to England, Burgess helped the Red Devils secure their Super League status by winning the 2016 Million Pound Game away at Hull KR.

"Luke's performance in the Million Pound Game stands out as his attitude to get a quick play-the-ball created our first try and enabled us to be able to shift the point of attack," Watson continued.

"He gives us even more size and power to our already solid pack and he adds a lot of experience which will help the younger lads in the squad."