BBC Sport - Rugby League World Cup 2017 - shuffle: Bromance, big hits and an intense face-off
Rugby League World Cup: Bromance, big hits & an intense face-off
- From the section Rugby League
Watch the best bits and biggest hits from the third round of games at the 2017 Rugby League World Cup, including England beating France and an intense face-off between New Zealand and Tonga.
WATCH: Highlights - England 36-6 France
You can follow the World Cup across the BBC - details here.
You can follow the fortunes of your favourite team with live match notifications sent straight to your phone or tablet via the BBC Sport app. Line-up, kick-off, score, half-time and full-time options are available for all teams participating at the World Cup.
Available to UK users only.
