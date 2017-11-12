BBC Sport - Rugby League World Cup: England 36-6 France highlights

Highlights: England 36-6 France

England progress to the Rugby League World Cup quarter-finals after their 36-6 victory over France in their final group match in Perth.

MATCH REPORT:England 36-6 France

