BBC Sport - Rugby League World Cup 2017: Samoa 14-14 Scotland highlights
Highlights: Samoa 14-14 Scotland
- From the section Rugby League
Watch highlights as Scotland are knocked out of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup following their 14-14 draw with Samoa.
MATCH REPORT: Scotland 14-14 Samoa
You can follow the Rugby League World Cup across the BBC - details here.
Available to UK users only.
