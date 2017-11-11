BBC Sport - Rugby League World Cup: New Zealand go face-to-face with Tonga in heated haka

New Zealand go face-to-face with Tonga in heated haka

New Zealand go face-to-face with Tonga during the haka, before Tonga respond with the Sipi Tau and defy the odds to beat the Kiwis 28-22 at the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.

MATCH REPORT: New Zealand 22-28 Tonga

You can follow the Rugby League World Cup across the BBC - details here.

Available to UK users only.

