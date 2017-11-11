BBC Sport - Rugby League World Cup: New Zealand go face-to-face with Tonga in heated haka
New Zealand go face-to-face with Tonga in heated haka
- From the section Rugby League
New Zealand go face-to-face with Tonga during the haka, before Tonga respond with the Sipi Tau and defy the odds to beat the Kiwis 28-22 at the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.
MATCH REPORT: New Zealand 22-28 Tonga
You can follow the Rugby League World Cup across the BBC - details here.
Available to UK users only.
