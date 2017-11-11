Rugby League World Cup:New Zealand 22-28 Tonga

Tonga, ranked 11 in the world, celebrate victory over second-ranked New Zealand

Tonga pulled off a shock 28-22 win over New Zealand to earn a World Cup quarter-final against Lebanon.

The Pacific Islanders came from 16-2 down at half-time to clinch victory with a hat-trick of tries from winger David Fusitua in front of a capacity crowd of 25,000 at Waikato Stadium.

It means Tonga top the group, with runners-up New Zealand facing a last-eight showdown with Fiji.

Tonga are potential semi-final opponents for England.

