Rugby League World Cup: Scotland out after draw 14-14 with Samoa

Matthew Wright celebrates scoring Samoa's second try

Rugby League World Cup on the BBC Venues: Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea Dates: 27 October to 2 December

Scotland are out of the World Cup after a 14-14 draw with Samoa.

The draw sees Steve McCormack's side finish bottom of Group B on points difference after heavy defeats at the hands of Tonga and New Zealand.

The Scots led 14-6 at half-time after tries from Lewis Tierney and Frankie Mariano, but Samoa went over twice in the second-half to deny them the victory they needed.

Samoa will play Australia in the quarter-finals.

