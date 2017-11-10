Matty Ashurst: Wakefield Trinity forward signs four-year contract extension

Matty Ashurst has also played for Salford and St Helens in the Super League

Wakefield forward Matty Ashurst has signed a four-year contract extension.

The 28-year-old has scored 24 tries in 66 appearances for Trinity since joining on a two-year deal from Salford before the 2015 season.

"I am really happy to have secured my long term future here at Wakefield," Ashurst said.

"The club has improved massively in the time that I've been here and that showed with us narrowly missing out on the semis last season."